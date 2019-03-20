Xcel Gold Brings Home 1st Place At KC Classic!!

The Xcel Gold team from Northwest Gymnastics traveled to The Hy-Vee Arena in KC, MO for the KC Classic Gymnastics Competition on January 8, 2019. Individual placements are as follows.

In the 9 & up age division:

Makayla Maring, Excelsior Springs: 3rd on Vault with a score of 8.850, 3rd on Balance Beam with a score of 8.850, 2nd on Floor Exercise with a score of 9.350, 2nd All Around with a total score of 35.200.

Pyper Layton, Excelsior Springs: 1st on Balance Beam with a score of 9.125, 1st on Floor Exercise with a score of 9.400, 3rd All Around with a total score of 35.175.

In the 10B age division:

Madison McFall, Lawson: 2nd on Vault with a score of 9.1, 2nd on Balance Beam with a score of 9.1, 1st on Floor Exercise with a score of 9.650, 1st All Around with a total score of 36.850.

Kaydence Schwab, Lawson: 3rd on Balance Beam with a score of 9.125, 6th All Around with a total score of 34.325.

In the 11A age division:

Aubryanna Allen, Lawson: 1st on vault with a score of 9.075, 1st on Uneven Bars with a score of 9.150, 1st on Balance Beam with a score of 9.325, 1st on Floor Exercise with a score of 9.600, 1st All Around with a total score of 37.150.

Elizabeth George, Excelsior Springs: 3rd on Vault with a score of 8.975, 2nd on Uneven Bars with a score of 8.700, 2nd on Balance Beam with a score of 9.075, 2nd on Floor Exercise with a score of 9.400, 2nd All Around with a total score of 36.150.

Payton Allen, Cameron: 5th on Floor Exercise with a score of 9.000, 6th All Around with a total score of 33.650.

In the 11B age division:

Madison Laffey, Kearney: 2nd on Floor Exercise with a score of 9.350, 2nd All Around with a total score of 35.875.

Trinity Groom, Lawson: 1st on Floor Exercise with a score of 9.400, 6th All Around with a total score of 35.100.

In the 12A age division:

Lydia Pair, Lawson: 2nd on Uneven Bars with a score of 9.025, 1st on Floor Exercise with a score of 9.375, 2nd All Around with a total score of 35.775.

In the 12B age division:

Reese O’Dell, Excelsior Springs: 1st on Vault with a score of 8.900, 2nd on Uneven Bars with a score of 8.800, 1st on Balance Beam with a score of 8.875, 1st on Floor Exercise with a score of 9.250, 1st All Around with a total score of35.825.

In the 13B age division:

Abby McQuerrey, Kearney: 1st on Vault with a score of 9.300, 1st on Balance Beam with a score of 9.100, 1st on Floor Exercise with a score of 9.530, 1st All Around with a total score of 36.400.

In the 14 & up age division:

Makinley Smith, Excelsior Springs: 1st on Vault with a score of 9.300, 1st on Balance Beam with a score of 9.100, 1st on Floor Exercise with a score of 9.530, 1st All Around with a total score of 35.400.