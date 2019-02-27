Home / Home

Special Olympics Basketball Brings Home Gold

Wed, 02/27/2019 - 9:00am admin1
By: 
Tara Wallace

On Saturday, January 26 the Cameron Dragon Special Olympics team travelled to Maryville for the North Area Basketball Tournament. The event was a regional competition hosted by the Northwestern Missouri State University campus in the Bearcat Arena. The tournament brought nearly 200 athletes from 27 counties to compete. The Cameron team, coached by Andee Riley and Doug Yates, took 1st place in the competition and are proud to bring home gold for the Black and Gold. According to Coach Riley, “The team was so excited to finally play some basketball. We first played Saint Joe and lost, but we were able to pull it together and finish strong to win the gold!”

 

 

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here