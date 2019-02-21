Softball Academic All-State

Five members of the Lady Dragon Softball team made the Academic All-State softball team. Players named Academic All-State must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5, score a minimum of 25 on the ACT test, and be in the top 20% of their class. Players must also start in at least 70% of their games, received a Varsity Letter, and be a Sophomore or above.

The lady dragon softball team also received the Team Academic All State Award with a team GPA of 3.6.