Lexi Smith, daughter of Leslie and Blake Smith, has signed a letter of intent to attend Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri, on a soccer scholarship. Lexi currently is planning on a business major but will keep her options open. She looks forward to meeting new friends.

Lexi enjoyed her years at Cameron High School, especially participating in sports, and the friends she made at CHS. Good luck Lexi, you make us “Dragon Proud!”