Lady Dragons Wrestling Historic Opener

History was made in the Dragon Gymnasium on November 29, 2018 when State-sanctioned girl’s wrestling was introduced for the first time. Girls competed in the Quad match against Trenton, Albany, and Mid-Buchanan.

The girls wrestle under the same format as the boys, but with differences in weight classes. While no scores were kept in the Quad match, the girl’s performance indicated they have been well-trained and that they will be competitive. Due to the weight classifications, Cameron sometimes has multiple wrestlers in the same weight category.

On Saturday, December 1, the Lady Dragons competed against wrestlers from a number of schools, performing well. Below are their individual results:

Brianna Essary (Cameron) Round 1---lost to Alana Lopez (Harrisonville) by pin, at :42 Round 2---defeated Lexi Peterson (Benton) by pin, at 1:16 Round 3---lost to Zoie Sears (Maysville) by pin, at :49

Celeste Greer (Cameron) Round 1---defeated Hailey Hutsel (Liberty North) by pin, at :57 Round 2---defeated Shalena Blaylock (Ruskin) by pin, at 1:09

Hannah Husch (Cameron) Quarterfinals---lost to Faith Howard (Plattsburg) by pin, at :39 Consolation Round 1---defeated Paige Newton (Cameron) by pin, at 3:10 Consolation semis—lost to Klaudia Strauss (Kearney) by pin, at :05 5th place---defeated MacKenzie Williams (Cameron) by pin, at 2:31

Madison Manley (Cameron) Quarterfinals---lost to Danielle Barnes (Kearney) by pin, at 1:41 Consolation Round