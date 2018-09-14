Lady Dragons Volleyball Defeats Trenton
The Lady Dragons defeated Trenton 2-0 on Monday evening, August 27th, in straight sets. Cameron’s top performers were Avery McVicker with 5 kills followed closely by Paige Harper with 4 kills. A “kill” is when opposing players go up for a ball at the net and one successfully hits the ball that is not returned.
Cameron also served up a number of “aces”. Madelyn Garr served 6, Paige Harper 5, and Claudia McIntire 2. An “ace” is when a serve is not returned. An opposing player either does not touch the ball or fails to return it back over the net. Megan Hummel coaches the Lady Dragons Volleyball team. They play next on Thursday, August 30th, 7:00, at Lawson.