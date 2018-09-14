Lady Dragons Softball Loses to Lathrop
The Cameron Lady Dragons lost 4-2 to Lathrop on Monday evening, August 27th in hot and windy conditions. The Cameron defense was very sharp behind the pitching of Alisha Neal, keeping the game very close. Cameron Senior Sydney Nichols doubled into the left field corner in the 4th but was stranded. However, fortunes changed in the 6th inning after a pitch hit Makayla Lee. Arli Smith sacrificed her to second and Nichols followed with a triple to deep right field, driving in the first Cameron run. Liberty Williams hit a ball hard to short and was safe at first on an error. Nichols scored on the play.
Lathrop, softball state champions in 2015, benefitted from a well-pitched came by Brenda Huitt, who struck out 9 Dragons and allowed only 2 hits. Cameron pitcher Neal allowed only 7 hits, but took the loss. The Lady Dragons, coached by Kristy Stover, are a solid defensive team, and despite only 2 hits, hit the ball hard on several occasions that were well played by the Lathrop defense. The Lady Dragons play again at home against Excelsior Springs at 4:30 p.m.