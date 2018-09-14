Lady Dragons Golf Made Strong Showing at Tournament

Home / Home

Fri, 09/14/2018
By: 
Mike Hanrahan

     The Cameron’s Lady Dragon Golf team traveled to Maryville on Monday, August 27th, for a tournament against a number of Northwest Missouri schools. It was a warm and windy day in Maryville. Cameron got off to a slow start but they persevered and improved as the day progressed. Cameron ended with a score of 211 ranking them 6th overall. Stanberry won the tournament with a 174, edging out Maryville who scored 175. Cameron placed ahead of St. Joseph, Benton, Rock Port, Gallatin, and Savannah.

      Cameron golfers in order of finish: Abby Linhart (107), Kiersten Howell (108), Michelle Short (118), Katy Rooney (132), Lexi Hutton (136), and Hailey Williams (147). The girls played well despite the heat and strong winds. Megan Wolfe coaches the Lady Dragon Golfers. They play again on August 29th.

 

