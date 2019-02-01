Home / Home

Lady Dragons Basketball Victorious Over Lathrop

Wed, 01/02/2019 - 9:00am
By: 
Mike Hanrahan
Cameron’s Olivia Moore poured in 20 points to lead Cameron to a 36-21 victory over Lathrop on Tuesday, December 18. Lexi Smith and Paige Harper each added 4 points in the rout. Cameron’s record now stands at 2-5. The Lady Dragons open 2019 with a January 4th game against Savannah. Let’s support our Lady Dragons!

 

