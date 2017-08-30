Lady Dragon Softball

After starting the season with a two and two finish in the Cameron Invitational Softball Tournament, the Lady Dragons have been on a winning streak. In the first game of the tournament the Lady Dragons got off to a rough start with a 13-0 loss to St. Joseph Central, the Lady Indian’s roughed up the host with two runs in the 1st, added five in the 2nd, and six in the 3rd inning to finish the game in five innings.

In the second game of the day the Dragons bounced back with a 13-2 win against DeKalb. Sydney Nichols had two hits and four RBI’s (runners batted in) to lead the Lady Dragons hit parade as they scored three in the 1st, four in the 2nd, and added six in the 3rd to end any doubt of a DeKalb comeback. Moriah Rogers got the win giving up just one run in the first, before giving way to Alisha Neal to pitch the 4th inning as Dragons evened their record for the year at one and one.

Cameron followed up with a tough 4-3 loss to Savannah, a MEC opponent in regular season play. The Lady Dragons jumped out to a 3-0 lead scoring two runs in the first, and adding a lone run in the second, before Savannah came up with a big four run in the fifth to win the game.

Cameron finished the day off with an 11-5 win over Excelsior Springs. The Lady Dragons collected a 13 hit lead by Madison Goble with three hits. Makayla Lee, Brittany Seitz, Karlie Shanks all added two hits while Mariah Rogers and Sydney Nichols lead Cameron with two RBI’s each. Alisha Neal picked up the win giving up five runs and 11 hits

The Lady Dragons continued the pre-conference but post tournament part of their schedule on Tuesday night August 22, as they traveled to Excelsior Springs for a rematch with the Lady Tigers. This was a great game for the Dragons as they pulled out a hard fought 6-5 win.

The highlight of the game was Senior Madison Goble hitting for the cycle, which is very rare. Madison started with a single in the first, a triple in the 3rd, a double in 4th and a big homer in the 6th. Just to tell you how rare a cycle is in softball or baseball, George Brett the Hall of Fame legend for the Kansas City Royals was the last Royal to hit for the cycle and that was in July of 1990, over 27 years ago. (Hitting for the cycle: hitting a single, double, triple and home run in the same game.)

After falling behind a run in the first, Cameron came back to tie the game when Sydney Nichols drove in Goble with an RBI single. Cameron added three runs in the fourth with a two run double by Natalie Schaeffer who was driven home by a Goble double. The Lady Dragons added a run in the fifth and sixth innings (a Goble solo homer) to take a 6-1 lead before the Lady Tigers came up with three runs in the bottom of the sixth and added a run in the seventh to make thing very tense for the Dragons. Moriah Rogers was the winning pitcher for the Lady Dragons giving up five runs on 11 hits over seven innings.

The Lady Dragons raised their record to four wins and two losses Thursday night with a 19 to one white washing of St. Joseph LeBlond. LeBlond is fielding a team this year for the first time in a few years because of lack of interest in the program. The Dragons scored four runs in the first, six in the second and nine in the third to finish up the MEC conference opener in three innings. The Lady Dragons were lead at the plate by senior Karlie Shanks who went three for three on the night with a single, double and a triple and collected four RBI’s. Madison Goble had two hits with a homer and a single, while Kaitlyn Smith added two hits including a double. Moriah Rogers was the winning pitcher going two innings without allowing a hit.

The Lady Dragons have a big three game week ahead with a non-conference game at Lathrop and MEC games at Maryville and Home vs Savannah.