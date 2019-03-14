Home / Home

Greer Medals at State Championship

Thu, 03/14/2019 - 8:30am admin1
By: 
Mike Hanrahan
Celeste wrestles in the 103-pound limit category and posted a season record of 25-5

Celeste Greer of Cameron placed fourth in the first ever MSHSAA State Girls Wrestling Tournament. Celeste wrestles in the 103-pound limit category and posted a season record of 25-5, earning a trip to the state tournament. She was the only Cameron girl to qualify for the tournament. Celeste had a tough road in the tournament after losing her first-round match but wrestled back to compete in the third-place match. Below is a recap of her journey through the tournament:

 1st round---She lost a close decision to Taylor Mustain (Camdenton), 10-7

Consolation round 1—Celeste received a bye

2nd round wrestlebacks—Celeste won a 9-5 decision over Rylee Baker (Fulton)

3rd round wrestlebacks—Celeste won a 5-4 decision over Shelby Patterson (Raymore-Peculiar)

4th round wrestlebacks—Celeste again decisions Rylee Baker (Fulton), 9-5

3rd place match—Celeste is pinned by Ashlyn Eli (Nixa) at 1:20

 

Congratulations Celeste! You made us “Cameron Proud”!

 

