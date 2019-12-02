Greer Makes State Championships in Girls Wrestling

Cameron Lady Wrestler Celeste Greer qualified for the State Wrestling Tournament this year, the first year of State-sanctioned high school wrestling for girls. Celeste is a freshman and the daughter of Jessica and Eric Burton. She wrestles at the 103-pound weight limit and owns a record of 22-3 for the year. Celeste said that she enjoys the comraderie on the team, claiming the bonds and support keep her going. She looks forward to State as a learning experience.

Celeste is Cameron’s first girl qualifier for the State Tournament in this first year of a separate Girl’s Division in State Wrestling. Cameron graduate Emily Webster previously qualified in the boy’s division a few years ago. Emily went on to be a four-time undefeated National Champion in Collegiate Wrestling.

Competition was intense during the qualifying rounds and included matches against girls from much larger schools including St. Joseph Central, North Kansas City High School, Liberty North, and others. A total of 31 schools were involved in the state qualification matches.

Celeste has been a leader for the Dragon girls all season and demonstrated continuous improvement as the season progressed. Celeste makes us Dragon Proud!