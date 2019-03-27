Fuller Signs with Mid-America Nazarene

Cameron High School Senior Dalton Fuller signed a letter of intent to attend Mid-America Nazarene College in Olathe on a football scholarship. Dalton is the son of Brandilyn Neely and Jonathan Fuller. Dalton was an outstanding player for the Cameron Dragons. Dalton intends to study kinesiology, the study of body movement and muscles, with the intention of becoming a Physical Therapist. Dalton commented that he really enjoyed playing football for the Dragons, and his best memory was winning their first home game this past year. Best wishes to Dalton in the future!