Fall sports practice begins

Wed, 07/19/2017 - 11:58am admin

 

Practice for fall sports will begin on Monday July 31

Football 5 - 9 p.m. at the football field

Softball 7:30 - 9:30 a.m. at the softball fields

Volleyball 3 -5  p.m. in the High School Gym

Golf 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the golf course

Cross Country 8 – 10 a.m. in the High School commons

Tennis 8 -10 a.m. on the tennis courts

Soccer 9 -11 a.m. at the football field

 

Black and Gold Games will be August 5 at Dave Goodwin Field. Fall Sports teams will be competing at 5 p.m. with team introductions at 7:00 p.m. and football scrimmage to follow at 7:30 p.m.

