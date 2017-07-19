Fall sports practice begins

Upcoming meetings/events

Upcoming meetings/events

July 27

The Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 N. Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

The Cameron Municipal Band will perform at 8 p.m. at the Price Pavilion in McCorkle Park.

July 29

Plattsburg Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Christmas in July in downtown Plattsburg.

Passion Church will be hosting their 4th Annual Back to School Splash from 2 – 5 p.m. at McCorkle Park.

WMCC will be hosting a softball tournament/home run derby to benefit Special Olympics Missouri at 8 a.m. at the Lathrop Baseball Field, 500 Elm St.

July 30

Cameron Saddle club will host a Fun in the Sun buckle series at 2 p.m. at JBLB Insurance Arena.

August 3

The Cameron Municipal Band will perform at 8 p.m. at the Price Pavilion in McCorkle Park.