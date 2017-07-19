Fall sports practice begins
Practice for fall sports will begin on Monday July 31
Football 5 - 9 p.m. at the football field
Softball 7:30 - 9:30 a.m. at the softball fields
Volleyball 3 -5 p.m. in the High School Gym
Golf 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the golf course
Cross Country 8 – 10 a.m. in the High School commons
Tennis 8 -10 a.m. on the tennis courts
Soccer 9 -11 a.m. at the football field
Black and Gold Games will be August 5 at Dave Goodwin Field. Fall Sports teams will be competing at 5 p.m. with team introductions at 7:00 p.m. and football scrimmage to follow at 7:30 p.m.