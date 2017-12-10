Dragons Homecoming

The 2017 Cameron Dragon Homecoming will not be a great memory for the Dragons as St. Joseph Benton exploded for five touchdowns before the first 12 minutes could run off the clock and the Cardinals cruised to a 55-0 win. The win dropped the Dragon record to 0- 8 for the year, while Benton improved their record to 2-6 with their second win in a row.

Benton’s speedy Quarterback Cooper Burton scored on runs of 26 yards and 74 yards, and added a 65 yard punt return for the Cardinals all in the first quarter. The Cardinals other two scores came on a Brennen Flint 12 yard run and a Cade Atoe 32 yard interception return. Benton added a score in each of the last three quarters.

Turnovers plagued the Dragons all night as they had two fumbles and two passes intercepted. The Dragons were able to move the ball on the ground with 142 yards rushing on the night and racked up eight rushing first downs. Thomas Ramsey lead the ground game with 43 yards rushing, Tristin Michaelis added 41, Nathan Nelson 31, and Nick Sprague had 27 yards. The Dragons only completed one pass on the night to Tyler Anderson for five yards. Defensively the Dragons were lead by Nelson with four tackles, Ramsey, Joe Bryant and Derric Achter all had three.

The 2017 Homecoming King and Queen were crowned at halftime, this year’s Queen is Kylie Campbell and the King is Griffin Mefford. The CHS Juniors won the spirit award for the Homecoming week activities.

The Dragon’s return to action next Friday night in their final home regular season game against class four state ranked Smithville. Smithville will bring their 7-1 record to Dave Goodwin Field for their last game in the Midland Empire Conference as they will be moving to the Suburban Conference next year.