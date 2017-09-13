Dragons Drop to 0 and 4

The Cameron Dragon football team played the state ranked and very tough Chillicothe Hornets Friday night, September 8, on Dave Goodwin Field. Chillicothe was coming off a big win last Friday in which they defeat perennial MEC power Maryville. The theme seemed to be set as the young Dragons had yet to score so far this season and the Hornets defense had not been scored on coming into the game. A theme played out as the Dragons fell to 0-4 on the season suffering a 60-0 loss to the 4-0 Hornets. Chillicothe got on the scoreboard early when the Dragons were forced to punt on the first possession and Cade Koehly rushed through and blocked a Jacob Barbee punt to set the Hornets up with a first down on the Dragons 10 yard line. One play later Josh Kille went off tackle to the end zone. The Dragons were forced to punt on the next possession giving the Hornets the ball near mid field. The Dragons defense stiffened and after a couple short running plays, defensive end Tyler Anderson sacked Hornet quarterback Jack Willard 11 yards deep in the backfield to force a 4th down punt. The Dragons offense could not move the ball and after a punt the Hornets were able to add a late first quarter score as the visitors capped off a 39 yard drive when Kille scored his second touchdown of the night on a 13 yard run.

The Dragons task of stopping the Hornets got tougher when with 2:15 left in the first quarter, senior quarterback Tristan Michaelis was tackled after a short run and had to be helped off the field, unable to return. Junior running back Nathan Nelson took over for the rest of the game replacing Michaelis as the signal caller. The Hornets added to their 14-0 first quarter lead, scoring 21 points in the 2nd quarter on a one yard sneak by Willard, a seven yard Dylan Munson run, and a 69 yard run by Schaffer . The Dragons were able to get some offense in the 2nd when the Munson’s score Barbee brought the kickoff back 27 yards to the 40 yard line. A tough four-yard run by Nelson was nullified by a motion penalty. The Dragons then recorded a first down when on a pass from Nelson to Anderson when the Hornets were flagged for interference. Nelson continued the drive with two straight six yard passes to Elliot Turner, followed by a nice 17 yard run by Nelson to the Hornet 20 yard line. The drive was stopped though when mistakes began to add up by the Dragons where a call on a motion penalty and a sack by the Hornets stopped the drive.

The second half saw the visitors add 13 in the 3rd quarter and 12 in the 4th, for the 60-0 final. Joe Bryant led the Dragon defense with eight tackles, Nick Sprague and Derric Achter added five each, and Anderson had three tackles and a sack. The Dragons travel to Maryville this week to take on the Spoofhounds who rebounded from their loss to Chillicothe a week ago by blasting St Joseph LeBlond 56-7.