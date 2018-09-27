Dragons Cross Country Teams Ran a Wet Course in Peculiar

Cameron High School Girls and Boys competed in a Cross-Country meet on Saturday, September 7th, in Peculiar, Missouri.

Running on a wet course, the Cameron girls captured 7th place overall in a field of 14 schools in the Class 1-3 division, 5k course. First place went to the Smithville girls. Senior Nicole Jackson was the only Cameron medalist, taking 19th place. Nicole has medaled each of the 3 years she competed in this particular meet.

The Cameron boys finished 8th overall in the same Class 1-3 division of 14 schools. The Dragons had a total of 14 athletes improve times from the 5k event last week. Sophomore Joey Ramey surpassed his best time from last year by 55 seconds. Tyler Husch of Cameron barely missed a medal with his 21st place finish. His time was a 22-place improvement from his freshman year.

Lady Dragons in order of finish with times: Nicole Jackson (19th) with a time of 23.04.6. She was followed by Haley Wilson (29th) at 24.17.9, Candice Mick (41st) at 25.12.8, Kylie Graham, (46th) at 25.55.2, Kaitlinn Mick, (50th) at 26:23.1, and Annika Dickkut, (58th) at 27.48.2

For the boys, it was: Tyler Husch, (21st) at 19.16.1, Caden Hanrahan, (33rd) at 20.02.7, Jacob Roach, (50th) at 20.46.2, Clayton Kern, (62nd) at 21.27.3, followed by Jacob Bryant at 21:29.7, Tristan Brown, at 22:19.4, and Thomas Wilhelm at 22:52.7.

Cameron JV boys: Brett Henry at 21:43.8, Joey Ramsey at 23.02.8, Colten Pickeral at 25:03.1, Sam Smith at 23:22.0. Kaden Turner at 24:51.2, Alex Kropp at 25:09.0. Brenton Ross at 25:36.8, and Tanner Flowers at 29:14.7.

The next event for Cameron Cross Country will be on Tuesday, September 11th, at home. Go Dragons!