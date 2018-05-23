Cameron Track
Cameron will be sending 6 athletes to the State Championships in Jefferson City on May 25-26 as a result of their performances in the recent Class 3 sectional track meet in Odessa.
Five young women qualified for the state tournament. Khayla Hollingsworth won first place in the 800 meters with her personal best performance of 2:24.84. Khayla took the lead after the first 100 meters and held off strong runners from St. Michaels and Holden. Khayla also qualified as a member of the women’s 4 x 800 relay as they placed 3rd with a season best time of 10:18:59. Relay team members are Khayla Hollingsworth, Nicole Jackson, Haley Wilson, and Zoe Foreman with Kayla Walser as an alternate.
Cameron’s Nicole Jackson ran a strong race to place 5th in the 3200 meters. Nicole missed qualifying for State by one spot. She will compete at state however as part of the 4 x 800 relay team.
Tristan Michaelis took 3rd place in the sectionals with a school record toss of 164’ 7” in the javelin. In last year’s state tournament he earned All-State honors with an 8th place finish. Also competing for Cameron in the sectionals was the men’s 4 x 800 relay team of Jacob Roberts, Rylan Brown, Caden Hanrahan, and Jacob Barbee with Tyler Husch as alternate. Their time of 8:46:33 placed them 8th overall, but missed qualifying for the State meet. Previous to the sectionals, this team had medaled in every tournament in which they participated.