Cameron Track

Wed, 05/23/2018
By: 
Mike Hanrahan

Cameron will be sending 6 athletes to the State Championships in Jefferson City on May 25-26 as a result of their performances in the recent Class 3 sectional track meet in Odessa.

Five young women qualified for the state tournament. Khayla Hollingsworth won first place in the 800 meters with her personal best performance of 2:24.84. Khayla took the lead after the first 100 meters and held off strong runners from St. Michaels and Holden. Khayla also qualified as a member of the women’s 4 x 800 relay as they placed 3rd with a season best time of 10:18:59. Relay team members are Khayla Hollingsworth, Nicole Jackson, Haley Wilson, and Zoe Foreman with Kayla Walser as an alternate.
 
Cameron’s Nicole Jackson ran a strong race to place 5th in the 3200 meters. Nicole missed qualifying for State by one spot. She will compete at state however as part of the 4 x 800 relay team.
 
Tristan Michaelis took 3rd place in the sectionals with a school record toss of 164’ 7” in the javelin. In last year’s state tournament he earned All-State honors with an 8th place finish. Also competing for Cameron in the sectionals was the men’s 4 x 800 relay team of Jacob Roberts, Rylan Brown, Caden Hanrahan, and Jacob Barbee with Tyler Husch as alternate. Their time of 8:46:33 placed them 8th overall, but missed qualifying for the State meet. Previous to the sectionals, this team had medaled in every tournament in which they participated.

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com
 

Comment Here