Cameron Track

Upcoming Events

May 24

The Cameron Park Board meets in regular session at city hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

The Cameron Memorial Golf Course will be holding a Jr. Golf Clinic, sponsored by Randy Curnow. Call 632-2626 to register.

May 25

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Get Board – games for adults from 10 a.m. – Noon.

Cameron Rotary Club will be holding a golf tournament at the Cameron Veterans Memorial Golf Course.

The Cameron Regional YMCA will be hosting a blood drive from Noon – 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the Cameron First Christian Church, 318 N. Pine.

May 27

The Ukulele Club will meet from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the United Methodist Church Educational Unit in Cameron

Cameron Saddle Club will be hosting Fun in the Sun Buckle Series at 2 p.m. at the JBLB Insurance Arena.

May 28

The Missouri Shoal Chapter of the DAR will be celebrating Memorial Day at Cold Water Cemetery in Florissant, Mo.

May 31

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.