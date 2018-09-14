Cameron is Top # in Cross County

Upcoming Events

September 17

********CHANGED TO SEPTEMBER 20th @ 6 pm *********(The Cameron City Council meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.)

The Cameron R-1 Board of Education meets in regular session at the administration building at 7 p.m.

September 18

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting “Hour of Code” at 5 p.m. at the library.

September 20

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

September 21

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Get Board – games for adults from 10 a.m. – Noon.

September 23

The Ukulele Club will meet from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the United Methodist Church Educational Unit in Cameron.

September 25

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting “Hour of Code” at 5 p.m. at the library.

September 27

The Cameron Park Board meets in regular session at city hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

September 28

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Get Board – games for adults from 10 a.m. – Noon.

September 29

Backyard BBQ/Smoker Competition will be held at the Old School, 116 W. 4th St. Cooks must arrive anytime after 7 a.m. and winners will be announced at 6 p.m.

The Great Outdoor Vendor Show/Old School Jamboree will be held from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. at the Old School, 116 W 4th St.

October 1

The Cameron City Council meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.