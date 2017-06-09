Cameron Softball

Despite the heavy rains over the weekend, the Lady Dragons traveled to Lathrop last Monday night, August 28, and were able to get in a non-conference game vs the Lathrop Lady Mules. The Dragons on a four game winning streak and with a 5-2 record on the year were able to stay in the game until the fifth inning when Lathrop came up with four runs in the bottom of the inning to put the game out of reach.

With only one hit for each team through the first two innings, Cameron was able to score two runs in the top of the third when with two outs in the book, Madison Goble was hit by a pitch and Sydney Nichols followed with a home run to left field to make it a 2-0 game. Lathrop was able to answer in the bottom half of the inning; the Lady Mules started the inning with two singles followed by an error on the Dragons allowing both runners to cross the plate tying the game at 2-2. Moriah Rogers, the Lady Dragons pitcher, was able to settle down and retire the side after the error with a ground ball to short, a pickoff of the Lathrop runner at 3rd base and a strikeout to end the inning.

Cameron was never able to mount any offense after that with three runners reaching base in the next three innings. Lathrop came up with four runs on two walks, a single and a double in the bottom half of the 5th inning to finish off the Lady Dragons. Cameron only had five hits in the ball game led by Nichols home run, Arli Smith had two singles, and Rogers and Goble each added singles.

The busy week for the Dragons continued on Tuesday night, August 29, as they made the long trip to Maryville to take on the Lady Spoofhounds. This was a MEC conference game for the Dragons. The two-hour bus ride to Maryville turned out to be an enjoyable one as they racked up 20 hits and 16 runs in a five inning thrashing of the host school. Taking a couple innings to get things going, the Lady Dragons scored five runs in the third inning, added four more in the 4th inning and put together a big seven run 5th inning to end the game with a 16-2 score.

Cameron had several hitting stars in the game as Brittany Seitz and Madison Goble both collected four hits. Goble had a home run, a triple, and two doubles; while Seitz had two doubles and two singles and three RBI”s. Sydney Nichols, Makayla Lee and Lexi Smith had three hits each, Nichols had a home run and two doubles for the Dragons. Moriah Rogers was the winning pitcher for the Dragons, going five innings and giving up two runs on four hits and striking out three.

After a well-deserved night off on Wednesday, the Lady Dragons were back in action at home on Thursday night, August 31, hosting MEC conference foe the Savannah Lady Savages. The two teams meet 12 days ago as the Dragons defeated the Savages in the Cameron Tournament the first time around. This was teacher appreciation night at the ballpark as the players wanted to say thank you to the many dedicated educators that work in the Cameron School District.

The Dragons got out to a 3-0 lead scoring a run in the first as Madison Goble and Arli Smith lead off the game with back-to-back singles. Goble was able to steal third and score on a sacrifice fly by Sydney Nichols. In the 2nd the Dragons added two more runs as Brittany Seitz led off with a double and was able to steal third and home. Goble then hit a hit triple and stole home. It was all Savannah for the next few innings as the scored a run in the 3rd, three in the 5th to take the lead, they then added a run in the 6th and two more in the top of the seventh to lead 7-2 going into the bottom of the final inning. The Lady Dragons were able to make thing interesting in the seventh as they scored two runs when Goble again leadoff with a single followed by a walk to A. Smith who was pitch run for by Kaitlyn Smith. Sydney Nichols then doubled scoring Goble and moving K. Smith to third. Smith then scored on a sacrifice fly by Makala Lee to end the scoring as Savannah retired the next two hitters to take the win. Cameron record falls to 5-4 on the season and 2-1 in MEC play. The Lady Dragons was back in action this week with home MEC games vs Chillicothe on Tuesday, September 5 and play Smithville on Thursday, September 7, at 4:30 p.m.