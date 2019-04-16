Cameron Dragon Soccer Club Kicks-off Season

The weekend of March 23 and 24 began the season for the Cameron Dragon Soccer Club (CDSC) teams. They enjoyed a favorable start to the spring season, and for the first time Cameron was able to host some of the games. Here is a recap of the season-opening games:

U-8 (Murphy) versus U-8 (Farr): Players for both teams hustled throughout the game, with Murphy winning 2-0. The only goals of the game were scored by Murphy’s Alex Riddell and Bentley Goepferich. The goalie for Murphy was Hunter Corf, while the goalies for Farr were Lawson Grant and Jordan Smith.

Coaches are Ryan Murphy and Cody Farr. Assistants are Dustin Ensign, Darren Turner, Chesna Anderson, and Brian Youtsey.

U-8 (Vaughn) versus Lawson (Franken). Cameron won 4-1, led by Ryker Haggard and Ethan Henry, both with 2 goals. Goalies were Kendall Berry, Hope Hammontree, and Mackenly Carr-Nott. Vaughn demonstrated great teamwork in the victory. Coaches are Matt Vaughn and Thomas Williams.

U-10 (Ramey) played two games on opening weekend, winning both. They defeated Weston-Conrad 5-1. Shayla Hullinger scored 3 goals, 1 with an assist by Olivia Carr-Nott, Brennan Williams scored 1 with an assist from Thatcher Haggard, while Emme Dodd scored with an assist from Trey Ackors. The team went on to defeat Plattsburg by a score of 6-3. Thatcher Haggard scored 3 goals, with an assist from Emme Dodd. Riley White scored with an assist by Isabella (Tiny) Ramey, and Shayla Hullinger also scored. Goalkeepers in each game were Gage Lockridge and Thatcher Haggard. They are coached by Dave Ramey and Dallas Lockridge.

U-10 (Prado) defeated Weston 3-0. The goals were scored by Brayden Henry, Avery Adamek, and Lexi Robinson. Goalies were Keegan Loomis and Dayton Goepferich. They played extremely well for the early season. They are coached by Al Prado, Tammy Anderson, and Doug Martin.

U-12 (Huettl) versus U-12 (Hill). Hill won by a score of 5-1. Dane Krebs scored 2 goals, one with an assist from Sage Burnett, Izzy Dodd on a penalty kick, Sage Burnett, and one by Cash Poland on a deflected pass from Ava Henry. Huettl’s goal came from Braeden Hamilton. Goalies for Huettl were Connor Owen and Amber Anders. Hill’s goalie was Michael Beshears. Huettl coaches are Brett Huettl and Meghan Huettl, Hill’s coaches are Brian Hill and Tracy Welch.

U-15 (Welch) versus U-15 (VanHooser). This game was the first time Cameron has hosted a Tri-County Scoocer League game. Welch won a competitive game, 3-0. Caiden Nowell scored 2 goals in the first half, one on an assist by Amelia Welch. In the second half Amelia Welch took advantage of a loose ball near the net to score. Daylin Cruickshank was goalie for Welch, while Jayden Butler filled that role for Vanhooser. Jason Welch coaches both team with assistant coaches Gary VanHooser and Phil Robinson.