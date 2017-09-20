The Cameron Cross Country Team had one of the better days in the programs short history last Tuesday running on their home 3.1 mile course on the Cameron Veterans Memorial Golf Course. The Girls team had all seven varsity runners medal on the day as Nicole Jackson finished first in 21:54.6 followed by Zoe Foreman finishing second in 22:08.7. Also medaling for the Lady Dragons were: Kylie Graham sixth, Haley Wilson 14th, Payton Dickkut 15th, Khayla Hollingsworth 16th, and Abigail Robinson 17th. The girls’ team score was 22 points, out distancing Mid-Buchanan who finished second with 37 points. Nicole Jackson stated “it was a good experience to host a meet and being able to win as a team. The course was challenging with several hills, but a great place to run.

The Varsity boys also had an outstanding day as they placed third as a team. Lexington won the boys side with 40 points followed by Excelsior Springs with 47 points and Cameron with 65. Individual places for the boys were Jacob Barbee 3rd in a time of 18:36.7, Cade Hanrahan finished 14th in 19:56.1, Jacob Roach 22nd, Alec Walser 23rd, Thomas Wait 25th, Tyler Husch 26th, and Josh Stevenson 27th.

In the junior varsity meet they ran a 1.9 mile course and Lady Dragons Annika Dickkut place 2nd for girls followed by Kaylee Greene, Joy Collins, and Kylie Smith who all finished it the top ten. The Boys junior varsity meet was won by Zach Rauseo for the 2nd straight year. Jacob Bryant, Tristan Brown, Caleb Ramey, William Cunningham and Colton Pickeral all place in the top 20.

Head Coach Kurt Dickkut said, “The weather was great for running. The kids all did well, we had 5 season best times on the day with 4 girls and 1 boy setting new season low times. This was great considering the kids had competed just 3 days earlier at Raymore-Peculiar.

The team’s next meet will be September 23, in Lawerence, Kansas at the Rim Rock Farms Invitational.