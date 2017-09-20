Cameron Alum Receives All-Conference Football Honors

Home / Home

Wed, 09/20/2017 - 2:29pm admin1
By: 
Coach Saucedo

The Midwest Football Alliance announced the All-MFA Teams on Sunday, and three Players from the Chillicothe Swarm were recognized.  Cameron High School Alum, Tanner Johnson, received 2nd Team honors, while brothers Michael Smith and Daniel Smith were recognized as Honorable Mentions.

Johnson, a wide receiver, led the MFA in all kick return categories and produced 982 total yards during the 2017 season.  Linebacker, Michael Smith ended 2017 with 39 tackles and 3.5 sacks, and 8 combined blocked kicks, but his battles with opponent offenses were often bigger than statistics would imply.  Playing both defensive end and offensive tackle, Daniel Smith, played with an animated determination that often attracted double team attention from the opposition.

Already committed to the 2018 campaign, these veterans will be expected to lead the way next season, as they continues to build toward winning expectations.

Currently in the recruiting phase, the team intends to acquire some veteran transfers and college experienced players, while continuing the development of the returning roster.  The Swarm will hold tryouts on October 7, at the Grand River Family Area YMCA.

The Chillicothe Swarm is an 18 years and up, football team based out of Chillicothe, Missouri, but is available to athletes in the surrounding area. If you would like to find out how you can get back on the field, go to www.chillicotheswarmfootball.com and submit a registration and find us on facebook at Chillicothe Football.  There is a $30 fee on the day of the tryout that goes toward practice gear.

