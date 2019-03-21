To Bleed Black and Gold

The Cameron Dragons have been blessed with one of the strongest wrestling programs in the State of Missouri.

The program is led by former State Champion and Cameron High School graduate Phillip Limb. Coach Limb has been Cameron’s Wrestling Coach for the past 15 years. His personal high school record was 102-18, and in his Senior year was 37-0, including the State Championship.

As Head Coach, he has compiled a record of 285-63, and has had 103 wrestlers qualify for the State Tournament, 40 of whom were State Medalists, 11 were State Finalists, and 3 were State Champions.

Coach Limb is assisted in the program by Coach’s Jayson Erdman, Jaret Smith, Lanny Wake, Chris Johnson, along with Tyler and Colby Gerber, both of whom were outstanding wrestlers for the Dragons.

Coach Limb’s love of wrestling, and the Cameron community can be summed up in his comment: “Cameron has a rich history of wrestling. There is no place on earth I would rather live, coach, and teach than Cameron, Missouri. My family bleeds black and gold. Being a Cameron Dragon is tattooed in my brain. It is my passion. I love this town and everything about it. I have been blessed to grow up and live in a great community. I have also been blessed with so many great wrestlers and assistant coaches. Wrestling is a sport which takes a lot of commitment and sacrifice. Cameron wrestling is successful because of the wrestlers and parents that commit to our program. Without that commitment we would not have the success the program has. Our wrestling family understands one another and once wrestlers/parents commit to wrestling, it addictive and contagious”. Well said, Coach.