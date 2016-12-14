1 ranked Caleb Shanks named Athlete of the Week

This week’s Cameron High School Athlete of the Week comes from the wrestling squad. Caleb Shanks, a senior and returning state-medalist, is 13-0 on the season and has given up a mere three points to his opponents. Shanks also has eight pins, placed first at the Lee’s Summit North Invitational tournament, and is currently ranked at number one in the 182 weight class.

“I gave up my first real point this past weekend. I gave up a reversal with about 30 seconds left in my semi-final match.” Shanks said. “I’m trying not to give up a take-down all season.”

Shanks is also involved in football. He and the rest of the team took on Chillicothe, Odessa, and Richmond at home last Tuesday, December 13, and will begin a Harrisonville-hosted tournament this Friday, December 16.