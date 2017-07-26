YMCA hosts 11th Annual Cameron Triathlon

Early on Saturday July 22, the YMCA hosted the 11th Annual Cameron Triathlon. Participants began with a 200 meter swim, consisting of two laps serpentine style in the fifty meter Cameron Municipal Pool, then grabbed their bicycles for an eight mile bike ride with gentle hills on an out and back course, returning to Recreation Park for a two point one mile run out and back, ending once again in Recreation Park where volunteers were on hand with water and snacks.

The overall winners were Jeremy Covey with a time of 42:35.3 and Karen Burec with a time of 52:55.6. Burec said as she accepted her award, “The last time I did one of these, I came in second to last.”

Results are provided by the Cameron YMCA and Heartland Timing:

FEMALES

Female 15 to 19

1 Kelly Wilkerson 1:09:47.1

Female 20 to 24

1 Kennedy Tunks 1:02:58.9

2 Kelsey Peterson 1:02:59.9

3 Amy Corona 1:06:13.0

4 Ashlie Anderson-Rice 1:08:54.1

Female 25 to 29

1 Devin Regan 1:07:23.6

Female 30 to 34

1 Lindsey Moore 58:12.3

2 Leisha Reynolds 1:12:00.7

3 Amber Croka 1:38:50.0

Female 35 to 39

1 Sarah Parker 53:02.2

2 Joy Leslie 54:45.0

3 Carrie Harms 1:00:25.6

4 Jackie Frost 1:07:24.1

Female 40 to 44

1 Karen Burec 52:55.6

2 Lindsay Berry 1:01:20.8

3 Ashley Ishmael 1:05:57.1

4 Jennifer Cantrell-Walker 1:14:01.9

5 Emily Fite 1:18:49.4

6 Lisa Bean 1:40:55.9

Female 45 to 49

1 Tracey Barker 54:15.3

2 Diane Walker 1:10:39.5

3 Kathrin Husman 1:12:21.8

Female 50 to 54

1 Sandra Kimball 59:55.4

2 Juana Peterson 1:04:52.6

3 Melinda Bradford 1:05:19.7

4 Lisa Nelson 1:22:32.8

5 Lisa Lawson 1:27:28.2

Female 55 to 59

1 Grace MacMurchy 57:49.6

2 Mary Matthew 1:06:43.8

3 Becky Wilson 1:26:06.9

Female 65 to 69

1 Nancy Mueller 58:33.7

MALES

Male 11 to 14

1 Evan Knapp 48:31.1

2 Braden Covey 56:13.3

Male 15 to 19

1 Jack Pervinich 48:42.8

2 Derek McClure 52:53.1

3 Joey Mitchell 59:22.2

4 Tristen Wilson 1:16:47.3

Male 25 to 29

1 Gavin Hart 46:51.8

2 Toby Prussman6 55:33.3

3 Justin Pessetto 1:00:54.8

4 Arturo Corona 1:02:50.4

Male 30 to 34

1 Brent Irwin 45:04.2

2 Steve Juhl 46:12.2

3 Jordan West 1:00:10.3

Male 35 to 39

1 Andrew Sheller 43:35.7

2 Scott Reynolds 1:18:21.3

Male 40 to 44

1 Jeremy Covey 42:35.3

2 Bryan Gragg 46:32.0

Male 45 to 49

1 Monty Tunks 55:55.2

2 Chad Brown 1:01:02.1

3 Dennis Bajkowski 1:09:29.5

4 Dennis Bean 1:47:37.2

Male 50 to 54

1 Jeff Hall 45:01.6

2 Chuck Kellerstrass 53:34.0

3 Rick Bell 54:02.3

4 Malcolm Vaughan 54:49.6

5 Chris Johnson 56:50.4

6 Timothy Batchman 1:00:10.0

7 Larry Chambers 1:01:11.7

8 Todd Mitchell 1:01:20.5

9 Richard Swing 1:04:40.0

10 Lee Plunkett 1:05:38.1

Male 55 to 59

1 John Hamann 1 50:47.4

2 Kyle Carroll 58:22.9

3 Jack Regan 1:05:02.0

4 Glen Hayes 1:15:49.9

Male 65 to 69

1 Jim Lloyd Jr 1:08:16.2

TEAM

1 Team Park Jason & Stacey 55:12.3

Overall winners Jeremy Covey and Karen Burec

Photos by Annette Bauer