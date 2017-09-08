WMCC Softball Tournament to Benefit Special Olympics

Western Missouri Correctional Center (WMCC) Sponsored a Softball Tournament for Special Olympics Missouri. There were 9 teams total with 5 being from WMCC. Jenny Brownlee is the Special Olympics coordinator at WMCC and stated that with this tournament they were able to raise over $2300 between team fees, concessions and Tub Creek BBQ was there selling Pulled Pork Nachos and sandwiches which ended with $200 being donated to Special Olympics. Megan Shrewsbury, co-coordinator at WMCC was head of team Wala Wala Wheezle Whackers. There was one team that plays for Special Olympics, Henley’s Heroes from St Joseph. They placed 3rd in the tournament. 2nd Place went to a team from Lathrop, T&S Knuckleheads and 1st Place went to a team from Cameron, The Cameron Outlaws. Other teams that donated their time were Dunlaps Dingers (WMCC), Drunk and Disorderly (Lathrop), Virtue’s Violators (WMCC), Wii Not Fit (WMCC), and The Misfits (WMCC). This was a double elimination tournament and lasted from 8 a.m. until approximately 6 p.m. Everyone had a wonderful time and enjoyed being able to give back to Special Olympics Missouri.

Team photos submitted will be on mycameronnews.com.

1st Place - The Cameron Outlaws of Cameron

2nd Place - T&S Knuckleheads of Lathrop

3rd Place - Henley’s Heroes of St. Joseph – playing for Special Olympics

Other teams: Drunk and Disorderly of Lathrop; Dunlaps Dingers from WMCC; The MisFitz from WMCC; Virtue’s Violators from WMCC; Wala Wala Wheezle Whackers of WMCC; Wii Not Fit of WMCC.