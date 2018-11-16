Winter Wonder

UPCOMING EVENTS

November 15

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

November 16

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Get Board – games for adults from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

November 17

CAAC “Dinner and a Show” concert series featuring Gina Reed on vocals. All events held at Cameron United Methodist Church. 210 N Pine, Cameron. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., Dinner at 6:00 p.m., Show begins at 7:00 p.m. For reservations text name of guests to 816-284-0217 or email grhibler@hotmail.com

November 19

The Cameron City Council meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

The Cameron R-1 Board of Education meets in regular session at the administration building at 7 p.m.

November 22

The Cameron Park Board meets in regular session at city hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

November 23

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Get Board – games for adults from 10 a.m. – Noon.

November 24

The 3rdAnnual Holiday Faire will be at the Old School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lots of craft vendors, gift wrapping, ugly sweater contest, scavenger hunt, Christmas Tree Walk Cameron, and more. Located at 116 W 4thStreet in.

November 25

The 3rdAnnual Holiday Faire will be at the Old School from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Lots of craft vendors, gift wrapping, ugly sweater contest, scavenger hunt, Christmas Tree Walk, and more. Located at 116 W 4thStreet in Cameron.

November 25

The Ukulele Club will meet from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the United Methodist Church Educational Unit in Cameron

November 27

WIC and Immunization Clinic, Cameron First Christian Church, WIC 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Immunizations 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m and 1:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Call 816-539-2144 for an appointment.

November 29

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

November 30

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Get Board – games for adults from 10 a.m. – Noon.

December 1

CAAC “Dinner and a Show” concert series Christmas Show. All events held @ Cameron United Methodist Church. 210 N Pine, Cameron. Doors open @ 5:30, Dinner @ 6:00, Show begins @ 7:00 For reservations text name of guests to 816-284-0217 or email grhibler@hotmail.com

December 1-8, 2018

Missouri Shoal DAR- 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Christmas Open House, Roslyn Heights, Boonville, MO

December 3

The Cameron City Council meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

December 4

Major Molly Chapter DAR will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Cameron Veteran's Home.

December 6

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

December 7

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Get Board – games for adults from 10 a.m. – Noon.

December 10

The Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 N. Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

December 11

Missouri Shoal DAR-Tour-10:30 & Lunch HISTORICAL Program: Christmas Activities-Mary Tyrrell, Place: Albrecht-Kemper Art Museum, 2818 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506 Hostess: Mary Tyrrell, Community Service: Bring recycled Materials

December 13

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

November 14

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Get Board – games for adults from 10 a.m. – Noon.

December 17

The Cameron City Council meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

The Cameron R-1 Board of Education meets in regular session at the administration building at 7 p.m.

December 20

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

December 21

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Get Board – games for adults from 10 a.m. – Noon.

December 23

The Ukulele Club will meet from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the United Methodist Church Educational Unit in Cameron

December 27

The Cameron Park Board meets in regular session at city hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

December 28

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Get Board – games for adults from 10 a.m. – Noon.

January 8 -2019

Missouri Shoal DARSalad Luncheon -11:00 a.m. EDUCATIONAL Program: Master Review & End Year Reports- Judy Wright, Place: Brazelton Community Center, 707 Oak St., Lathrop, MO Hostess: Margaret Stevens. Community Service: Clinton County Women’s Shelter, Plattsburg.

Schedule Annually!

1stTuesday of every month

Major Molly Chapter DAR will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Cameron Veteran's Home.

4thSunday of every month

The Ukulele Club will meet from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the United Methodist Church Educational Unit in Cameron

1stand 3rdMonday of every month

The Cameron City Council meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

2ndMonday of every month

The Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 N. Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

3rdMonday of every month

The Cameron R-1 Board of Education meets in regular session at the administration building at 7 p.m.

4thThursday of every month

The Cameron Park Board meets in regular session at city hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

Every Thursday all year

TOPS will meet at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.