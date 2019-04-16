Over 200 people attended a Wind Energy meeting at the Cameron Community Building on Friday, March 21. Retired Chief Meteorologist Mike Thompson gave a presentation on the topic advising those considering placing one on their properties to hire a lawyer to go over the contract with them stating it is “Not a subsidy to take lightly”.

Much of Mr. Thompson’s presentation revolved around the inefficiencies of wind as an energy source. He used data from the National Weather Service to prove how rarely windspeeds reach the necessary 10-25 mph rate turbines require to function and begin generating power. Since his expertise is in weather and climate, Mr. Thompson could not answer as to why the turbines were being put up if they were so inefficient except to point to government subsidies and lobbyist.