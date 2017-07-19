Western Missouri Correctional Center honors Corrections Officer Brian Miller

The Western Missouri Correctional Center held a memorial service on July 13 in honor of Corrections Officer I Brian Miller who was killed in an automobile accident earlier in the week.

The Missouri Department of Corrections Honor Guard was present to fly the Missouri Department of Corrections over the facility. Director Anne Precythe ordered the flag at half staff earlier in the week in his honor.

The flag will be presented to his family for his honorable and professional service of more than twenty years with the Missouri Department of Corrections.