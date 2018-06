Wanda G. Hudson 1941-2018

Upcoming Events

June 21

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

The Cameron Municipal Band will be holding a concert at McCorkle Park at 8 p.m. The theme will be All Scream for Ice Cream. Complimentary ice cream will be provided by CMB and Cameron Historical Society.

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Summer Reading Program. Children ages 5 – 9 will be held from 2 – 3 p.m. and ages 10 – 15 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

June 22

Cameron Saddle Club will be hosting Cameron Bull Mania at 5 p.m. at the JBLB Insurance Arena.

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Get Board – games for adults from 10 a.m. – Noon.

June 23

The Cameron Saddle Club will be hosting Bikini Barrel Race and Cameron Bull Mania at 5 p.m. at the JBLB Insurance Arena.

Leeper of Faith Benefit will be held at 5 p.m. at the Hamilton American Legion, 285 Memorial Lane, Hamilton. Dinner will be a free will donation.

The Leeper of Faith poker run will start at 10 a.m. at the Hamilton American Legion. For more info, call Johna Orr at 660-349-7124.

Cameron Fly-In and Airshow will be held from 10:45 a.m. - Noon at the Cameron Municipal Airport. Breakfast will be held from 7:30 -10:30 a.m.

June 24

The Ukulele Club will meet from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the United Methodist Church Educational Unit in Cameron

June 26

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting “Hour of Code” at 5 p.m. at the library.

June 28

The Cameron Park Board meets in regular session at city hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

The Cameron Municipal Band will be holding a concert at McCorkle Park at 8 p.m. The theme will be Land That I Love.

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Summer Reading Program. Children ages 5 – 9 will be held from 2 – 3 p.m. and ages 10 – 15 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.