Veterans Voice: Joseph V. Rooney

Joseph V. Rooney of Cameron enlisted in the U.S. Army in October of 1942, at Fort Leavenworth, Texas. Joe lived in DeKalb County, and a group of 27 left together from Maysville, by train for Leavenworth. Joe knew a few of the men from the area, but most he did not.

Following official enlistment at Fort Leavenworth, they were allowed to return home for two weeks to get their affairs in order, not knowing how long they would be away. They then returned to Ft. Leavenworth where they received uniforms and other clothing, along with vaccinations.

Joe and two of his brothers, Francis and John, were all in the military at the same time. This placed a burden on their dad, Vincent, and sister, Helen (Bestgen). It was at this time he made the decision to purchase a tractor to replace the horses.

One evening they were all loaded on trains for transportation to their next location. Joe expected the group from DeKalb County would be together, but as he made his way through the train, he realized that was not the case. He later learned that a fellow named Gilbert Whiteman, from Osborn was on the train. It turned out that both were being sent to Kearns Field in Utah. They were only at Kearns Field for 12 days before being sent on to Oakland Airport, California.

Both men were assigned to the Army Air Corps, something neither of them wanted. That was because neither of them wanted to fly. As it turns out, Joe did not have to fly, but Whiteman did and was required to fly the China-Burma-India “hump” as a crew chief.

While the men were at Kearns Field, they were given aptitude tests. They told Joe that he was qualified for OCS (Officer Candidate School). Joe, however, was only told “OCS” which he misinterpreted to mean “overseas”, so he declined. His decision was based on his feeling that he did not yet have adequate training.

While at Oakland, Joe and others had general mechanical training on the various systems of aircraft, including engines, hydraulics, oxygen systems, electric systems, sheet metal, and various other mechanical components. The training lasted five and a half months, which Joe felt was insufficient. They did, however, learn to taxi the planes some, but not enough to become knowledgeable.

Joe was then sent to Memphis and placed in resort cabins and had access to the swimming pool. Other trainees were shipped up daily to the Memphis airport for training shifts. Joe felt that this “hands-on” training was much more valuable, but still very short. Joe feels this short time training was due to the severe need for personnel.

After Memphis, Joe received a two week furlough before reporting to Billy Mitchell Field in Milwaukee, WI. Joe reports there was little to do there, and after 13 days was assigned to Presque Isle Air Base, Maine. Joe worked on the flight line for a while before being put on plane inspection duty. After 9 months, Joe was shipped to Dow Field (ME) and put in charge of the Inspection Crew. Fourteen months later he was sent to Goose Bay, Labrador for 9 months. While there, the war in Europe ended and air crews began returning to the states. About 3 months later the war in the Pacific ended and those planes began returning. However, since Joe had not seen combat, he was required to remain in the service.

He left Labrador around midnight, stopping for breakfast which Joe said was served by French-speaking people. After that they landed in Westover, MA, then to St. Louis and was discharged on February 20, 1946.

Once training was over, Joe was allowed to work at civilian jobs when off duty. Most of the jobs paid around 50 cents per hour, but added up. He worked hauling wet cement in a wheelbarrow, helped re-surfacing the area around the Bangor (ME) Union Station, and at a paper mill in Brewer (ME). Also, while at Presque Isle, he worked pitching green pea vines into a machine for processing. He also worked as a pinsetter at a bowling alley.

One of his fondest memories was meeting a girl he liked at a dance. At first she refused to give him her address and phone number, saying it was a “state secret”. But later in the evening he again asked again asking if she would “release a civilian secret for the war effort”? She complied. Her name was Mary Kane, and she eventually became Mary Rooney in 1946.

After military service, Joe worked for over six years at Kemper Auto Parts, prior to becoming a Prudential Insurance Agent for 33 years. Many in Cameron remember Joe’s yellow Volkswagen beetle and the many city stickers across the windshield.

After retirement from Prudential, Joe worked as a painter and doing small jobs. Joe and Mary successfully raised 9 children in Cameron