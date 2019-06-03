Veterans Voice: Command Sergeant Major Ronald Green

Ronald Green was born in Cameron and graduated from Cameron High School. He currently resides in Stewartsville. He is still active in the Missouri National Guard. He holds the rank of Command Sergeant Major.

He enlisted in the Marine Corps while still in high school in February 1979, but took a delayed entry until September. He went to Marine Boot Camp in San Diego.

He took significant additional training as listed below:

Aviation Fundamental Class P School

F-4 Airframes School

Operating Room Specialist Course Phase l and ll.

Primary Leadership Development Course

Basic Non-commissioned Officers Course

Advanced Non-commissioned Officers Course Phase l and ll

Medical Specialist Course l and ll

Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Basic Course

First Sergeant Course

U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy, Phase l and ll

Significant experience includes:

2016 to present: Command Sergeants Major, 229th Multifunctional Medical Battalion.

2015 to 2016: First Sergeant, 205th Area Support Medical Company

2009-2010: Operational NCO, 229th Multifunctional Medical Company

2008-2009: Operational NCO, Missouri Agri-Business Development Team ll, BN Medical NCO

35th Engineer Brigade (Rear)

2006-2007: Medical NCO, 35th Special Troops Division

2001-2006 Retired Reserve

1996-2001: Ambulance Platoon Sergeant, HHC 205th Area Support Medical Battalion

1995-1996: Intelligence NCO, 205th Area Support Medical Battalion

1989-1994: Operating Room Specialist, 135th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital

1985-1989: Operating Room Specialist, Detachment 1, 325th General Hospital

Ron served in Afghanistan from 2008 to 2009. Much of his unit’s work was in developing relationships with the people and assist in the building of infrastructure. An important first step was building a working relationship with local elders. Green worked in Operations as a Medic. The elders remembered the Russian Occupation. The Russian forces did not operate under the restrictions placed by the United States. If they received fire from a village, they destroyed the entire village without regard to civilian lives.

They assisted the people, using Afghanistan contractors, in establishing agricultural development programs to increase local crop production. He described Afghanistan as “the Missouri Ozarks with no trees, just rocks”.

Another important project in Afghanistan was assisting the people in harnessing scarce water. There had once been an ancient water movement method using underground horizontal shafts. The Taliban had effectively destroyed this water system, and the U.S. Military assisted in rebuilding the system, using contractors from within Afghanistan.

This program was hampered by the lack of a stable electric power grid and poor roads which required slow travel along with the ever-present threat of IED’s. Transportation and distribution of crops is a real problem in Afghanistan. The U.S. Troops directed Afghanistan contractors in the building of roads and also in building schools.

There was a constant problem of trust with members of the Afghanistan Army and Afghan Police Force. Also, the Taliban would intimidate local people into attacking U.S. Troops. The Taliban would pay local people to plant IED’s. At the same time, American forces would pay local Afghans for IED’s. Very often a local would accept money from the Taliban, then bring the device to American troops, earning money on both ends of the bargain. He said that Afghanistan is very prone to earthquakes and he experienced 7 during his tour of duty.

However, IED’s were a constant threat and caused great damage to American vehicles and sometimes causing loss of life. The locals were very clever about when and how they placed the bombs and in how they were detonated.

Green also spent time on medical missions in both Panama and Bolivia, making 3 trips to each area. They would set up medical aid stations to treat the local people for a variety of ailments. Ron said that this work was very gratifying and very appreciated by the locals who rarely had access to medical care.

Ron has received a number of awards and decorations during his career. They include:

Army Commendation Medal (4th award)

Army Achievement Medal (3rd award)

Good Conduct Medal

National Defense Service Medal (with Bronze Star)

Afghanistan Campaign Medal (with Campaign Star)

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Armed Services Reserve Medal (with silver hour glass and “M” device)

NCO Professional Development Medal (5th award)

Army Service Ribbon

Missouri Conspicuous Service Medal

Missouri Commendation Ribbon (5th award)

Missouri National Guard State Emergency Duty Ribbon

Missouri 20 Year Long Service Ribbon

Ron says his fondest memory was the medical mission to Panama where he felt he was making a difference in the lives of the people. Ron preferred not to share his worst service memory.