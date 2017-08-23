Veterans Memorial Golf Course celebrates renovated club house
On August 16 the Cameron Veterans’ Memorial Golf Course had a ribbon cutting to celebrate the renovation of the clubhouse. Some of the renovations include the false ceiling was removed and taken back to the rafters, then sprayed with insulation. New lighting and doors were installed; walls were redone and new carpet was laid. The pro shop in the back of the clubhouse was removed and opened up, making it easier to accommodate the groups at tournaments. Sam Blackwell did much of the work on the renovations. Electrical work was done by Jason Eddins and Marshall Bonderer contributed to a new air conditioning unit. The clubhouse is also open for rental by any group wishing to utilize the new space.