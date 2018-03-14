Veterans honored with commemorative badge

On Wednesday March 7, Director General Jerry S. Chang of the Taipai Economic and Cultural Office in Denver, Colorado visited the Cameron Veterans Home for a special ceremony to honor Veterans who served in Taiwan from 1955 through 1979.

From 1955 to 1979 a Mutual Defense Treaty was established between the United States and the Republic of China, which protected Taiwan from invasion in the aftermath of the Chinese Civil war.

“During that quarter century, hundreds of thousands of American soldiers served in Taiwan to help my country to successfully defend ourselves, to secure Taiwan from invasion, and to protect our ways of life,” Chang said during the ceremony.

After 1979, some of the treaty’s content was carried over to the Taiwan Relations Act, which has become the cornerstone of the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

According to Change, Taiwan has evolved into a mature democracy, sharing the universal values of democracy, freedom, and human rights with the Untied States.

“We also enjoy the prosperity created by the economic growth under an environment of peace and stability over the past decades,” Chang said.

The Veterans honored at the ceremony on Wednesday would likely have been in their early twenties while they were stationed in Taiwan, Chang expressed gratitude to the Veterans for their service helping to protect Taiwan during that “turbulent time.”

Each of the Veterans were presented with a certificate, a badge and a bar called the United States – Republic of China Commemorative Badge. After the ceremony, a reception with refreshments was held for the Veterans, where they could take time to reminisce about their time in Taiwan and speak with Director Chang.