Use tax measure fails

On Tuesday August 8, voters in the City of Cameron went to the polls to vote on a use tax on online purchases, the only item on the August ballot.

The ballot stated, “In an attempt to eliminate the un-fair advantage enjoyed by out-of-state vendors over local vendors, shall the City of Cameron, Clinton and DeKalb Counties, Missouri impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total sales tax rate…” It went on to state the current sales tax rate is 2.5% and if the rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax will follow suit.

The use tax if passed would have immediately only affect purchases on the popular online retailer Amazon, who is participating voluntarily.

The tax failed to gain a majority of the votes necessary to pass, only 403 people turned out to vote on the measure and 279 voted no and 124 voted yes.