USA…..LAND THAT I LOVE!

The Cameron Municipal Band sends a musical love letter to our great country this week, on Thursay June 28, in preparation for Independence Day. Student narrators will share quotes from many of America’s great and inspirational leaders, adding an appropriate historical perspective.

Audience-favorite Andy Henry will be on hand with his stirring rendition of Lee Greenwood’s ‘God Bless the USA’, a performance that is always a highlight of our celebration!

Come and support the Cameron Historical Society by enjoying ice cream, cake and drinks!! There is not a better way to begin your Independence Day festivities!!

Americans We - Fillmore

American Overture - Jenkins

Echoes from the Battlefield - Jenkins

Battle Hymn of the Republic - Dragon

God Bless the U.S.A. - Greenwood

Featuring Andy Henry, vocalist

American Riverdance - LaPlante

National Emblem - Bagley

God Bless America - Berlin

America the Beautiful - Dragon

Stars and Stripes - Sousa