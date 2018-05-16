Upcoming Road Work

Overpass to close in Harrison County

BETHANY, Mo. – The bridge on Route AA/H over Interstate 35 in Harrison County is scheduled to close Monday, May 21. Contractors from Chester Bross Construction Company of Palmyra, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will close the overpass for approximately two months for a bridge deck replacement project.

The removal of the old bridge deck will begin Tuesday, May 29. For safety reasons, no traffic will be permitted under the bridge during the deck removal. Interstate traffic will be narrowed to one lane in each direction, and all traffic will be routed up and over the on and off ramps at the exit and around the work.

During removal only through interstate traffic will be allowed on the ramps. To ensure that interstate traffic flows as smoothly as possible no access to or from Route AA and Route H will be permitted during this portion of the project. This traffic pattern could remain in place for up to 5 days. Motorists will experience delays and may want to consider using an alternate route.

All work is weather permitting and schedules are subject to change. MoDOT encourages all motorists to slow down, buckle up, eliminate distractions and drive safely to ensure everyone is able to Arrive Alive.

For more information about this and other MoDOT projects, call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/northwest and view the online Traveler Information Map. In addition, MoDOT provides updated information on Twitter @MoDOTNorthwest and Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOTNWDistrict .

Resurfacing C Hwy

PLATTSBURG, Mo. – A resurfacing project on Route C in Clinton and Clay counties is underway. Contractor crews from Ideker, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, began working in Clay County on April 2 to remove bridge rail and work on box culverts.

The crews will widen shoulders on the northern portion of Route C, from Route 116 in Clinton County to Route CC in Clay County. They planned to begin Monday, May 14 and Tuesday, May 15, and begin resurfacing Thursday, May 17, but that work has been delayed.

A new schedule has not been determined at this time.

Route 33 Closing at U.S. Route 36 Near Osborn

OSBORN, Mo. – The resurfacing and realignment project in DeKalb County near Osborn is in full swing. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Herzog Contracting Corporation to realign and resurface the westbound lanes of U.S. Route 36 near the junction with Route 33 North and Route M.

Traffic is diverted off the westbound lanes via crossovers and all traffic is now head to head in the eastbound lanes. Throughout the head-to-head traffic, drivers have been restricted to right turns only at the Route 33 North/Route M intersection and access across U.S. Route 36 has been closed.

As the project moves into one of the final stages, crews will begin to pave the newly aligned westbound lanes and reconstruction the Route 33 North intersection. In order to safely and efficiently complete this work, access to Route 33 North will be closed to all traffic while a new intersection is constructed. Crews will close the U.S. Route 36 and Route 33 North intersection on May 29 at approximately 9 a.m. The intersection will remain closed around the clock and is anticipated to reopen the evening of June 8.

Traffic control, signs and message boards are in place alerting motorists of the work. All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

MoDOT encourages all travelers to slow down, especially in work zones. As always, please buckle up, eliminate distractions, pay attention and drive safely so everyone is able to Arrive Alive.