Upcoming Elections

On Tuesday April 3, voters in the city of Cameron and the Cameron School District will have the opportunity to go to the polls and vote for candidates for City Council and School Board.

There are two positions open on each.

For the City Council: Current Mayor Darlene Breckenridge, current City Council member Ronnie Jack, and Becky Curtis are running for two open seats.

For the School Board: Current School Board member Darrell Howell, Dan Kerchner and Jackie Peck are running for two open seats. Dr. Douglas Wyckoff will be leaving the School Board as he chose not to run in this election.

Polls will open at 6 a.m. on April 3 and will close at 7 p.m., by Missouri law those in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.