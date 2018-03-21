Under the Old Top the Greatest Show in Cameron

On Friday night March 16 the circus came to town in the form of the annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet. Attendees were greeted with a small tent near the front entrance at the top of the steps inside the old school, providing a perfect photo opportunity, then as they made their way up the stairs, vintage posters advertising various circus adorned the walls and stairwells.

Members of the Chamber of Commerce Board were dressed as mimes, a lion tamer, Siamese twins, and clowns and the ballroom was adorned with lights, and vintage posters, all which helped truly invoke the spirit of the circus. Current Chamber President Pam Ice presided as master of ceremonies.

Part of the entertainment for the evening, was a young magician who informed the audience he believed he had found his soul mate and invited her to join him on the stage to help convince her they were. Pat Jones was called to the stage and the two stood back to back as Pat read from pages of a book, which the magician then recited line by line. To all watching it appeared as if, unbeknownst to Pat the young man had a copy of the book and was simply turning to the correct page, but as he revealed to Pat and the audience, the pages of the book were blank, impressing both the audience and Pat, although she did not yet seem convinced they were soul mates.

The program commenced after dinner, beginning with items being auctioned off which had been donated by local businesses. Once again Chris Arnaman provided auctioneer services for the evening.

Former Mayor Jeri Ann Eddins assisted in the installation of the 2018-2019 Chamber Officers who include: President Shayla Shipley; Vice President Chasity Brownlee; Secretary Tony Clark; Treasurer Julie Mallen; Past President Pam Ice; and Executive Director Mary Murdock. Board Members are: Jake Barton, Staci Earley, Josh Erickson, Brett Jones, Athene Miller, and Doug Schmitz.

Recipients of awards during the banquet included:

Volunteer of the Year – Pat Jones

Officer of the year (awarded by Police Chief Rick Bashor) – Kyle Glazebrook

Outstanding Youth –Angelina Pratt, Geoffrey Funchess

Educator of the Year – Mandy Klenk

Business of the Year – Randy Curnow

Optimist Club Award (awarded by Jo Ellen Pratt) – Ronda Groebe

Transformation Award – Cameron Food Pantry

Longevity Award – Earley Tractor

Community Pillar Award – Barbara O’Connor

Mission Award – Mike Poland