Third Graders Receive Dictionaries

Several third grade students were excited to receive free dictionaries on Friday 14th from local Elks Lodge #2615 in Cameron. The Dictionary project is a youth program that all Elks are encouraged to participate in, if possible. Mary French of Charleston, SC founded it in 1995. The focus being to promote literacy to children in third-grade as they transition from learning how to read into how to identify and use the information. The Cameron Elks have participated in the program for nearly 20 years. They originally covered several smaller schools then implemented Cameron School as well.

Cameron Elks #2615 lodge member Nancy Skidmore delivered the Osborn, North Daviess, Winston, Mirabile, and New York grade schools. She ended her deliveries in Cameron where 5 third grade classes received a dictionary. Countless thank you's were heard down the halls of the school from the exuberant tiny crowd .

Several students were excited to look up the meaning of words they did not know.

It was apparent that the children were thankful and when asked how she felt about the program Nancy said "I DO enjoy doing it, the kids are so receptive and they love it. Schools still use dictionaries even with all of the latest technology and..... the children get to keep the books!!"