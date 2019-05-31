Suspect dies after high speed chase with police

At approximately 7 a.m. on May 31, 2019, Troop H Communications received a call of shots fired from a red passenger car

on northbound Interstate 35 at the 48-mile marker. Troopers observed the vehicle northbound near the 57-mile marker on

Interstate 35 traveling at a high rate of speed. The suspect vehicle fled from troopers who attempted a traffic stop and a

pursuit was initiated. The pursuit continued northbound on Interstate 35 and near the 62-mile marker the suspect fired

shots at the trooper who was in pursuit. The trooper returned fire as the pursuit continued northbound on Interstate 35.

At exit 64 the suspect vehicle was involved in a rollover traffic crash and the suspect was found pinned under the vehicle.

The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Daviess County coroner. The cause of death is pending results of

an autopsy. Troopers involved in the incident were not injured. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and

Crime Control continues the investigation.

Preliminary investigation indicates the initial shots fired northbound at the 48-mile marker by the suspect resulted in one

motorist sustaining a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound. Additional shots fired near the 52-mile marker by the suspect

resulted in a second motorist sustaining a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound. Those victims were transported to area

hospitals for treatment. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigations into the shootings near the

48-mile and 52-mile markers.