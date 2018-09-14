Stayin Alive with CHS Cheer and Cameron Ambulance

Cameron Ambulance and CHS Cheerleaders wowed the crowd at Friday night’s opening game against Northeast. The group demonstrated "Hands Only" CPR in a choreographed two-minute routine to the tune of “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees.

According to Nathan Jones, inspiration for Friday night’s demonstration was the result of a brainstorming session during one of their board meetings. “We wanted to find a way to get in front of the community because you never know when this information can help save a life”.

Cameron Ambulance often does demonstrations free of charge for area businesses, church groups, and local clubs and is a resource for places that want to purchase AED stations. In fact, as a service to the community, they acquired, set up, and maintain AED stations at each school in town, Goodrich Auditorium, and the field house at the stadium.

“Our job is to assist the public in emergencies and facilitate public education,” Jones shared. “We hold CPR classes twice a month to those interested in becoming certified.” These classes are available for a nominal fee and can be registered for through the website: www.cameronambulance.com.