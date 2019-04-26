Special Olympics Basketball Team Brings Home Gold

The Special Olympic State Basketball Games were held in St. Joseph on Saturday, May 30, at Benton High School. The State Games were attended by fans from all across Missouri. The Punishers team played both Oak Hill and Kansas City Metro on Saturday. They won both games that were played and brought home the Gold by placing 1st!!!

In order to make it to the State Games the team had to play and win four games between Districts, Regionals, and then State. The Regional games were not held due to bad weather. The Punishers players are from St Joseph, Union Star, Maysville, and Cameron. Head Coach Matthew Johnson is an employee of Missouri Quality Care in Cameron. He has been very involved in the Special Olympics for several years now.