Cameron and surrounding areas have recently been host to thousands of snow geese as they feed in farm fields and pastures, preparing for migration to their nesting areas on the Arctic tundra, well beyond the northern tree line. Huge flocks have been spotted both in the air and one the ground throughout the area. Even if you have not seen them, it is likely you may have heard their eerie calls.

Snow geese are white with black wing tips and are mixed with a morph of the same species called a “blue” goose, which is a mixture of white and dark colors. They travel and forage together as well as nesting together. These geese, like Canadians, are monogamous, usually mating for life. On clear days they tend to fly very high, often 7000 to 9000 feet during migration.

Snow geese, however, nest only in the far north, flying thousands of miles to reach their nesting sites. They select areas near water, but where flooding is unlikely. They congregate their nests in the same area to help avoid predators. Their primary predators are Arctic foxes and a predatory bird called a Skua. Most predation occurs on unguarded eggs or very young nestlings. Once the nestlings leave the nest, they are closely protected by their parents.

Recent studies have noted that nests located near Snowy Owl nests (also on the ground) suffer less predation. The owls do not prey on the geese, but viciously attack other predators, providing extra protection for the geese and their young as well. The total population of snow geese is in the millions, estimated from 5 to 10 million depending on the researcher. They are an annual visitor to our area and make a pretty sight on local grain fields.