Shelley Renee Warner 1975-2017

GALLATIN- Shelley Renee Warner, 42, passed away Thursday, October 5, 2017.

She was born April 30, 1975 in St. Joseph, the daughter of Randall “Pete” and Janet M. (Taff) Gardner.

Shelley “Legs” loved to hunt and fish, spending time at the Grand River. She took pride in her home, landscaping, and decorating. She was faithful to her children’s activities and ball games. Her children and grandchildren were everything to her and she is now reunited with her daughter, Morgan Dawn.

Shelley is preceded in death by her mother, Janet Gardner; brother, Bradley Gardner; and daughter, Morgan Dawn Warner.

She is survived by her children, Morgan Marie (Calvin Teel) Gardner, Grace Warner, and Mac Warner all of Pattonsburg; father, Randall “Pete” Gardner, Pattonsburg; brother, Chris (Emily) Gardner, Pattonsburg,; companion, Glenn Howe, Excelsior Springs; two grandchildren, Kyndall and Jaxson; three nieces, Annabelle, Brantley, and Dylan; nephew, Case; and numerous cousins and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 10 at the Pattonsburg United Methodist Church, Pattonsburg, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, MO. Burial will follow in McFall Cemetery, McFall, MO. The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Monday at the church. Memorials may be directed to her children to be designated at a later time in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670.