Road Construction at US Highway 36 & Bob F Griffin Rd

CAMERON, Mo. – A project on U.S. Route 36 at Bob Griffin Road in Cameron is scheduled to begin soon. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Herzog Contracting Corporation to complete the project which has two phases.

The first phase is the installation of traffic detection cameras at the intersection of U.S. Route 36 and Bob Griffin Road. Crews will began installing the cameras Tuesday, June 12 and work may continue through Friday, June 15. Most of the work will be limited to the shoulder of the roadway, but one lane each direction of U.S. Route 36 at this interchange could be closed in order to complete the work.

The second phase will add a right-turn lane to eastbound U.S. Route 36 at Bob Griffin Road. Currently there is a 10-foot shoulder with a small turn radius at this location. Beginning June 18, a new 12-foot dedicated right-turn lane will be constructed in the footprint of the current shoulder and an additional two-foot shoulder will be installed. While the new turn lane is constructed, U.S. Route 36 eastbound will be narrowed to one lane between Interstate 35 and Bob Griffin Road. This phase is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete.

At times during this second portion of the project, right turns from eastbound U.S. Route 36 onto Bob Griffin Road may be restricted. If that occurs, eastbound motorists will be directed one-quarter mile east to a crossover point where they may return westbound and access Bob Griffin Road.

For both phases, crews plan to work during daylight hours Monday through Saturday. Traffic control will be in place alerting motorists of the work. All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

MoDOT encourages all travelers to slow down, especially in work zones, as there will be large equipment and workers near the driving lanes. As always, please buckle up, eliminate distractions, pay attention and drive safely so everyone is able to Arrive Alive.

For more information on this or other MoDOT projects, call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636 ) or visit www.modot.org/northwest and view the online Traveler Information Map. In addition, MoDOT provides updated information on Twitter @MoDOTNorthwest and Facebook at @MoDOTNWDistrict. Sign up for customized emails about projects in your area by visiting modot.org and clicking on “Email/Text Updates” at the top of the page.