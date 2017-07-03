REVIEW: Disenchanted at Starlight Theatre

Have you ever been plagued by the “Princess Complex” – you know the one, that had you dreaming ever since you were little “some day your Prince will come?” And now, you’re grown and still wondering when that Prince is going to ride in and sweep you off your feet?

Well it’s “DISENCHANTED” to the rescue…. Some of the world’s best-known Princesses have come to the stage at Starlight to set the record straight on “Happily Ever After” and “Once upon a time”… and you might just be surprised at what they have to say.

DISENCHANTED is engaging, empowering, irreverent and most of all funny!

It has its poignant moments too, such as when Pocahontas asks the very real and serious question, why couldn’t her story have been told – truthfully.

But Pocahontas isn’t the only one with a bone to pick as each Princess tackles a little piece of their story with wit, adult humor and charm. The music is amazing, the voices bringing it to life, absolutely astounding.

The sassy six-princess cast of DISENCHANTED features Merritt Crews (Snow White), Madison Hayes-Crook (Cinderella), Daniella Richards (Sleeping Beauty), Miriam Drysdale (The Little Mermaid, Belle, Rapunzel), Ann Paula Bautista (Hua Mulan, Pocahontas, Princess Badroulbadour) and Cherise Thomas (The Princess Who Kissed the Frog).Each actress brings her own bit of sass and talent to the Princess or Princesses they portray and truly make you feel as if you are getting a glimpse into the “truth” behind the Princess life.

Magical, fun, irreverent, silly, sassy and so much fun.

DISENCHANTED is a great show for all the adults in your life, as the humor is a bit too mature for the younger crowd, so leave the kiddos at home for this one.

But, if you are looking for a great night out with your own Princess, Prince, or just a night out with friends, DISENCHANTED is the show to see.

If you have never seen a show at Starlight Indoors, you are in for a treat. Starlight Indoors offers a different perspective for shows. Guests attending any of the 16 performances of DISENCHANTED at Starlight Indoors will be sitting comfortably in the heated 12,000-square-foot Cohen Community Stage House; 500 seats are available for each performance.

Show times for DISENCHANTED on Tuesday-Thursday are 7 p.m.; Fridays, 8 p.m.; Saturdays, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sundays, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Self-parking is free for all shows, and valet parking is available for $10. DISENCHANTED is recommended for audiences 14+

Tickets may be purchased at www.kcstarlight.com, by calling 816.363.STAR (7827) or at the Starlight box office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, MO 64132. Ticket prices are $36 and $46 , and a limited number of VIP tickets that include free valet parking and a free drink are available for $56. For more information visit www.kcstarlight.com.