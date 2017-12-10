Press Release from Cameron Police Department

For the past couple of weeks, the Cameron Police Department has received reports of someone shooting a firearm off in the City Limits. The reporting parties stated the shots were heard on the east side of Cameron.

On 10/07/2017, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Center Street in reference to a domestic. While investigating the domestic case, information was received that the male subject was responsible for the gun shots. One subject was arrested at the scene.

On 10/07/2017, the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges on Steven J. Hamilton, age 32, of Cameron for Class D Felony Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Class E Felony Third Degree Domestic Assault, and Class D misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Mr. Hamilton’s bond was set at $25,000 cash only.

At this time, our investigation revealed the weapon was not used during the domestic and we have no reports any homes or buildings were struck by any of the bullets discharged from the weapon.