Pony Express Council makes National History

Upcoming Events

March 1

TOPS will meet at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

March 2

Boy Scout Troop 87 will be hosting their annual chili supper from 5 – 7 p.m. at the First Christian Church of Cameron.

Cameron Public Library will be hosting Read Across America Day from 10:30 a.m. – Noon at the library.

March 5

The Cameron City Council meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

March 6

Major Molly Chapter DAR will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Cameron Veteran's Home.

Cameron Green Hills Women’s Shelter and Cameron Police Department present “In Their Shoes: Teens and Dating Violence” at 6:30 p.m. in the Cameron Police Department training room, 101 N. chestnut, Cameron.

March 7-9

Cameron High School Drama Department will be hosting their spring play, Awesome 80s Prom, at 7 p.m. in Goodrich Auditorium.